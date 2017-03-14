SYRIA: Levant Liberation Committee's Path to Syria (in 3 parts) - Part 2

A large part of studying Islam (as with other faiths as well) is the reading of the holy books and interpreting what they mean and translating those interpretations into laws/teachings about how to conduct one's life.

In the sunni denomination there are four schools of thought(this is in line with how Methodists,Presbyterians and Baptists all came out of the same movement based on American experiences - they are all Protestant and congregation oriented, but each has their own emphasis).

As the Islamic faith was adopted by other countries outside of Saudi Arabia,you found a shift in the Islamic world to those schools of thought where they allowed local interpretations and contemporary jurists who had relevance to those locales to be given importance in interpretation instead of restricting all interpretation to those based only on the earliest holy writs alone.

Interestingly enough,some of the sunni schools of thought came out of Iraq,which remains a center of Islamic teaching and thought to this day. (no one in the west pays attention to the history and relevance of Iraq in its own right within Islam. It always seems to be thought of as some sort of rump state next to Iran,but it is a stand alone state that can rival Iran in many areas)

The largest of the divisions is the Hanafi school,which was adopted by the Ottoman leaders and so spread throughout the Ottoman Empire.The next two largest schools both came from one religious teacher,Imam Malik. He founded the Malik school and his pupil,al Shafi'i, founded the Shafi'i school. The Shafi'i school originally was considered more important than any other branch,but once the leaders of the Ottoman Empire adopted the Hanafi denomination,it spread in importance and eclipsed the Shafi'i branch.

As with other faiths - you had one main school of thought in the beginning which fragmented with disagreement over doctrine. After a long while in which most of those minority schools become extinct or merge with other schools of thought, you get to a stable number of divisions.

The sunni denomination has also followed a similar pattern to other faiths of becoming more liberally interpreted as it evolves with changes in society and it's own development until a group comes along feels the faith has wandered so far from it's spiritual beginnings in trying to accommodate the material world that it has lost it's original meaning and so a new movement arises that seeks to get back to a more fundamentalist interpretation of the faith's holy books.

For the sunni faith,that return to a more fundamentalist interpretation is found in the Hanbali school. The founder of the Hanbali school was a student of Al Shari'i,who had been a student of Maliki. Hanbal was concerned that the interpretations were becoming too "flexible" in relying on contemporary scholars who he felt were all too accommodating to state leaders and the wealthy. He didn't necessarily push a specific doctrine as much as he pushed for a move to go back to a literal interpretation of Islam's holy books.

It is the smallest of the four schools of thought. It relies not on local customs or jurist discretion to interpret the laws,but strictly on the the core holy books. It is the official denomination of Islam in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It is on the Arabian peninsula that you find the largest concentration of Hanbali followers. (also among the bedouin of Iraq and Jordan). Hanbali's followers became so fanatical in trying to force fellow Muslims to follow a stricter code of religious behaviour in the 10th century that it fell out of favour,particularly among the Ottoman Empire.

The Hanbali school experienced a reformation in the 18th century(at the time of European colonialism) with the Wahhabi-Salafist movement.This revival originated in a remote,isolated region deep in the desert interior of Saudi Arabia (where the Saudi family originated) It is argued by Islamic scholars that the leader of the Wahhabi movement,Al Wahhab distorted Hanbali's teachings and purged it of all of it's spiritual practices which had been an accepted part of Islamic worship,such as veneration of saints,visiting shrines dedicated to these figures,etc.

Eventually Wahhab developed a political understanding with the local leader of the province,bin Saud. He would support bin Saud's political rule and bin Saud would offer patronage and protection of Wahhab's movement. As Saudi influence has expanded outside of the peninsula,the expansion of the Wahhabi interpretation of the Hanbali branch of Islam has expanded.

There is a disagreement of how Wahhabi and Salafi are interrelated. It is said that while similar,there were two separate founders of the two movements and it was not until the 1960s that they merged. But others say that Wahhabism is simply a "particular orientation within Salafism or a particularly ultra conservative Saudi brand of Salafism". At any rate,since the term Wahhabism is now used as a pejorative,most prefer to be called Salafists.

Just a reminder that a large portion of Salafists,while practicing a very strict interpretation of their faith,object to the direction that the modern movement associated with Wahhabism has taken.