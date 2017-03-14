SYRIA: Levant Liberation Committee's Path to Syria (in 3 parts) - Part 3

For a real quick look back in the time machine concerning al Nusra.

The group that came to be known as Al Nusra started out in Iraq as a local sunni insurgency group in response to the invasion of Iraq by American forces. It became Al Qaeda in Iraq in 2004 as an affiliate of Al Qaeda, back in the day when being part of the brand name al Qaeda insured your group instant name recognition and funding from headquarters. But the group was run out of those same sunni neighborhoods where it had started out because of the harsh punishments they handed out with their brand of Islam. Just because they were on the same side did not make the al Qaeda abuse of the populace okay.

When the shia Prime Minister of Iraq,Maliki, failed to follow through and treat the sunni decently and fairly,al Qaeda once again found a receptive audience amongst the sunni in Iraq. But this time they learned their lesson and focused on charity among the people rather than enforcement of strict Islamic law.

Al Baghdadi (of ISIS fame) assumed the leadership of the al Qaeda branch in Iraq in 2010 when the former leader was killed.

When the whole Syrian uprising started in 2011,Al Qaeda in Iraq sent down a representative,Abu al-Julani,who was Syrian,to help start up an al Qaeda branch there.

When the group finally got organized by 2012, they did not want to advertise this branch's connection to al Qaeda so they called their group Jabhat al-Nusra' ahl as-Sham,known as al Nusra.

But just as they get going,here comes the Iraqi branch manager,al Baghdadi,down to Syria in 2013 saying that he was now taking over and the group would be known as ISIS.

As you can imagine,al Julani appealed to the head of al Qaeda,al Zawahiri,protesting this action. Al Zawahiri told Baghdadi that the Syrian branch was to be run by the current manager,not Baghdadi and that Baghdadi was to dissolve this new group,ISIS,that Baghdadi was forming. Where upon Baghdadi said in a very public forum - you are not the boss of me and promptly took 85% of al nusra's fighters for his new organization.

From that time on,al nusra (al Qaeda) and ISIS have been fierce competitors even when they have fought together. While ISIS pulls it's fighters mainly from outside of Syria (and the Middle East) ,al nusra has tried to make it's branding more local(with both it's leadership and fighters from Syria) and "moderate" (in comparison to ISIS - al nusra wants Assad removed and a strict Islamic state in Syria whereas for ISIS,Syria is just one part of a wider agenda.)

It is this process of trying to find a path to get Syrians behind it's brand,stay relevant to Syrians,get back into the good graces of Arab sponsors (and stay alive) and yet stay true to it's strict Islamic cause that finds al nusra going through so many changes both in name and alliances. But remember this - the same basic core of leaders that was with al nusra when it was al Qaeda in Iraq are the same core of leaders that it has now.

In July of 2016,al Nusra Front broke off formal ties with al Qaeda and changed it's name to Jabhat Fateh al-Sham. (which convinced no one it was not just the same group with a new name)

In January 2017,it once again changed it name to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Levant Liberation Committee) and formed new alliances to become a new reinvention of itself.