SYRIA: Tahrir al-Sham: Al-Qaeda's latest incarnation in Syria

Article from February

The Syrian jihadist group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (JFS), which was known as al-Nusra Front until it broke off formal ties with al-Qaeda last July, has rebranded itself again.

A statement issued on 28 January announced that it had agreed to merge with four smaller factions and form a new alliance, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Liberation of the Levant Organisation).

The statement announcing the creation of Tahrir al-Sham said JFS had joined forces with the Nour al-Din Zinki Movement, one of the most important opposition factions in Aleppo province; Ansar al-Din Front; the Homs-based Jaysh al-Sunnah; and Liwa al-Haqq, which operates in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces.

Abu Jabir, who had previously been the head of the now-rival Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sham, was named its new leader.

Abu Jabir is said to have fought alongside al-Qaeda in Iraq under Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, and helped Syrian jihadists travel to the country.

Reports indicate he was arrested later in Syria and that he was one of many Islamists released from prison in 2011 under an amnesty ordered by President Bashar al-Assad.

Abu Jabir was appointed Tahrir al-Sham's leader despite coming from a group that chose not to part of the new alliance.

Abu Jabir's appointment as leader of Tahrir al-Sham marked the culmination of months of tension between moderate and hardline elements within the group, which escalated amid disagreements over the prospect of a merger with JFS.

As attempts at the merger failed, hardliners within Ahrar al-Sham - including some prominent figures led by Abu Jabir - defected to Tahrir al-Sham.

That placed the new entity in the position of a rival to Ahrar al-Sham, which has in turn taken a number of smaller factions under its wing.

On 9 February, Abu Jabir delivered a message in which he insisted Tahrir al-Sham was an "independent entity and not an extension of former organisations and factions".

It appeared to be an attempt to further distance the group from al-Qaeda.