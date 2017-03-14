SYRIA: Tahrir al-Sham claims deadly Damascus attacks

The Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham said in a statement that the attack was carried out by two of its suicide attackers, claiming that they targeted pro-Iranian and pro-government militiamen.

An Al-Qaeda-linked group claimed responsibility Sunday for twin blasts near holy shrines frequented by Shiites in the Syrian capital Damascus that killed at least 40 people. Saturday’s attack also wounded over a hundred, most of them Iraqis.

The claim of responsibility comes at a time when Al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is trying to market itself as the only effective force against Assad and the main defender of the country’s majority Sunnis.

Fatah al-Sham is opposed to peace talks between the opposition and the government that have taken place recently.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group said the blasts were a message to Iran – a main backer of Assad.

“Iran and its militias have, from the start of the revolution, supported the tyrannical and criminal regime and have been killing and displacing our people,” the statement said. “This is a message to Iran and its militias that the right will not go wasted.”