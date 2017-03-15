03/15 - Wed. - The Republican Dilemma

What is happening with this Healthcare bill is symbolic of everything else that is going on.

Politically - how Team Trump handles this first big test will indicate if his strategy will work. If he can't achieve success on this,nothing else matters.

The problem is that at its core the Republican Party situation is an unachievable,unsustainable set up.At every point,from the President on down,the GOP have two competing goals that are diametrically opposed. Regardless of which goal they win,they defeat themselves, since that means the opposing goal they also want must lose.

If you look at the Republican voters themselves,you can see the impossible dilemma they face - the base basically wants big government to help them out,but only them and not any other group that economically fits in their same category.At the same time, they want big government to stay out of their lives on any other rules. The base is seeking to bring back manufacturing factory line jobs,where you received great benefits and a decent wage working 8 hour days at jobs that even the unskilled could achieve a sense of dignity. They want union benefits without union philosophy. They want to be able to buy things,go on vacations,own homes and experience the American dream,if not for them,then to know that their children will be able to participate in that Dream.

But the other half of the Republican equation are the heads of corporations and upper levels of the economic middle class up to the 1% = the funders of the Republican political machine. And they want to keep their money and not pay out anything for anyone else. Their goals are much simpler because even at the upper reaches of the middle class,their basic needs are taken care of so they have a wider buffer. What affects the middle class and lower economically hits them last. Basically they want government to be designed so that they can make more money and keep more of that money. They want rules - both laws and social norms that are designed to manage the lower classes so that they do not threaten the upper economic class ability to enjoy their place in that hierarchy.

This has been a historical division and it has never changed - ultimately the upper economic hierarchy convinces the base to fight for the hierarchy's cause that only benefits the hierarchy and in exchange the hierarchy lets the base act out on their racism so they feel like they are part of a higher group. But the base have not actually moved up one bit,they have only pushed another group lower. It does not make the base' lives any better materially and at the end of the day,the base's real needs go unfulfilled and they are left just as unsatisfied and angry as before and feeling used.

And that is the basic problem the GOP face with this whole Healthcare issue. The base wants healthcare,they want Medicaid,Medicare and Social Security - just for only them and not for "those others". But you can't cut out healthcare for "them" without cutting it out for yourself. And the upper economic GOP hierarchy doesn't want any healthcare for the lower economic levels because it takes away money from them. One side of the Republican Party voters is going to lose. If you give healthcare for the base that actually takes care of their needs,you won't have the money to give to the hierarchy. If you give money to the upper economic levels,there is no money for healthcare for the base.

Trump doesn't know what he wants - he wants to be accepted by the Wall Street Club that has always rejected him as low class nouveau riche,but he also wants to go down in history as the President who did something for the masses who look up to him as their saviour.

It was being in that outsider position and the sense that Trump shared the same anger as the base against those "elite" who shut them out that drove his success. The base thought he was one of them - on their side,fighting the global elite for them.

Now he is in a position of power where he finally has something that buys him admission into the elite Wall Street Club.

But he still wants the adoration that he gets from the base as their champion.

He can't do both.

So which impulse is stronger? The desire to be accepted as part of the Elite Club or the desire to go down in history as the President for the People?