03/15 - Wed. - The cost of failure on health care? It may be the rest of Trump's agenda.

With the bill facing strong resistance on multiple fronts, Trump’s effort to shepherd it through Congress is shaping up as a pivotal test of an un­or­tho­dox president’s ability to wield influence in Washington, a growing number of Republicans say.

Falling short on a marquee campaign promise — when both chambers are controlled by the president’s party — would almost certainly sap momentum for Trump’s agenda. Moreover, Republicans are counting on cuts from former president Barack Obama’s health-care law to make the budget math work on other Trump priorities, particularly major tax reductions.

The coming weeks,Michael Steel,a former senior aide to former House Speaker John A. Boehner, said, “will show whether the Trump administration can use the tools of the White House to move legislation forward.”

As a candidate for president, Trump promised that he would work with Congress to pass legislation that would dramatically cut taxes, spur $1 trillion in infrastructure investments, significantly expand school choice and make it easier to afford child care.

Other promised 100-day bills included a sweeping crackdown on immigration, including a southern border wall paid for by Mexico; a new system of tariffs to discourage companies from relocating abroad; and reforms aimed at reducing “the corrupting influence of special interests on our politics.”

And he promised he would get started on all that — and six other pieces of legislation — in his first 100 days, according to a “Contract with the American Voter” released shortly before Election Day.

A senior White House official said the document, modeled upon the “Contract with America” released by Newt Gingrich and other House Republicans during the 1994 midterm elections, remains a guiding light for the young administration.