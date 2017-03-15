03/15 - Wed. - Breitbart News Leads The Charge Against GOP Health Care Bill

Trump is a devoted Breitbart reader, as Bannon told The Huffington Post last summer, and some suspect he made an unsubstantiated claim about former President Barack Obama “wiretapping” his building after reading an article on the site.

So it’s likely that the president has seen the site’s blaring, negative headlines about the Republican health care bill. He also may have seen Breitbart’s broadsides amplified on major TV networks, as CNN and MSNBC played the Ryan recording more than a dozen times on Tuesday.

Breitbart News’ most critical coverage of Ryan has come from Matthew Boyle, the chief Washington correspondent who long championed Trump’s candidacy and recently scored an Oval Office interview.

However, Boyle reportedly told colleagues last week that “there are no sacred cows in war” ― meaning the site would even attack Republicans if they strayed from Breitbart’s brand of populist, nationalist conservatism. He has interviewed several Republicans who are concerned with or opposed to the health care bill.

“Everybody, I think, knows that Paul Ryan does not have President Trump’s best interests at heart, right?” Boyle said Monday morning on Breitbart News’ Sirius radio show. “He tried to undermine him repeatedly during the course of 2016, even after he was the Republican nominee for president. Paul Ryan did nothing to help President Trump win on November the 8th. Nothing. Nothing. And since then has been repeatedly trying to co-opt and destroy the Trump agenda.”

That night, Boyle dropped the recording of Ryan saying he wouldn’t publicly defend Trump ― even as he was the Republican nominee. In the article, Boyle disclosed that Breitbart News was provided “a portion” of the Ryan conference call that included the speaker’s remarks. He did not mention when Breitbart News obtained the recording.

But Axios’ Mike Allen reported Tuesday that Breitbart’s “bomb” was one that “Ryan opponents had been husbanding for months, waiting to detonate at a time of maximum vulnerability.”

There remains speculation whether Bannon, who was a fierce critic of the Republican establishment while leading Breitbart, is behind the site’s opposition to the bill or has at least sanctioned it (even while advising a president who publicly supports it).

Bannon recently denied any involvement in Boyle’s “absurd” story about chief of staff Reince Priebus’s job being in jeopardy. Bannon and Priebus, who are viewed as leading rival centers of power, have tried convincing people outside the White House that they get along.

It remains to be seen what, if any, effect Breitbart’s crusade has on Republican support for the bill. But the site reported Tuesday that Trump has scheduled a call with Ryan “as healthcare bill hangs in balance.”