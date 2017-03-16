03/16 - Thur. -Trump releases $1.1 trillion 'hard power budget' with cuts to State Dept, EPA

The Trump administration will add detail to its plan to slash the federal budget Thursday morning, releasing its "America First" budget outline.

It includes plans to slash spending at everything from the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, while boosting spending at the Pentagon.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's director of the Office of Management and Budget, described the budget as a "hard power budget" during with a Wednesday briefing with reporters, meaning the Trump administration will prioritize defense spending over diplomacy and foreign aid.

Mulvaney said. "This is a hard power budget and that was done intentionally. The President very clearly wants to send a message to our allies and our potential adversaries that this is strong power administration."

In that vein, the administration will recommend a 28% cut to the State Department, Mulvaney said, including a 38% reduction in foreign aid spending.

A US official told CNN earlier this month that cuts would come from the State Department's Bureau of International Organization Affairs and projects the fund programs at United Nations.

Sources inside the EPA have told CNN that they anticipate at least 25% in budget cuts, and possibly deeper. Discussions have been ongoing for weeks regarding these cuts, which are expected to include grants to states aimed at protecting air, water and land.

It will detail what Trump plans to spend his biggest 2016 campaign promise: Building a border wall along the US-Mexico border.

Mulvaney also said Wednesday that the Department of Housing and Urban Development should expect cuts.