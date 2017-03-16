03/16 - Thur. - Trump Budget Seeks Big Cuts to Environment, Arts, Foreign Aid

The budget proposal is the Trump administration’s first stab at translating some of the president’s campaign promises into hard numbers. It shows how little room Mr. Trump has to work with if he is going to fulfil his promises to hold the federal budget deficit at current levels while also cutting taxes and preserving entitlement spending. The entirety of the proposed spending cuts is falling on around one-sixth of all federal outlays, triggering huge reductions that are likely to make many of the proposals dead before arrival, even in a Republican-led in Congress.

The plan shows how the administration hopes to offset an increase of $US54 billion in military spending with an equivalent amount of reductions across other programs, to avoid increasing the budget deficit.

President Donald Trump will call for sharp cuts to spending on foreign aid, the arts, environmental protection and public broadcasting to pay for a bigger military and a more secure border in a fiscal 2018 budget blueprint set for release on Thursday.

The budget proposes hefty cuts for the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Institutes of Health and the State Department. It also seeks to eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and other independent agencies long in the crosshairs of some conservative Republicans.

The proposal leaves untouched roughly $US2.5 trillion in annual outlays on Medicare, Social Security and other mandatory spending.

Presidents often propose budgets with provisions they know aren’t likely to be adopted by Congress, making the documents messaging tools as much as anything.

Senate rules require 60 votes to advance the annual appropriations bills that set each department’s spending levels. Republicans control 52 Senate seats, meaning the new president will need support from Democrats to advance his domestic spending agenda.