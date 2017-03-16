NETHERLANDS: Dutch voters reject anti-Islam candidate Geert Wilders

Wilders had expressed confidence when he cast his vote Wednesday at a school in The Hague, saying that populist policies in Europe would not be stopped regardless of the result. "The genie will not go back into the bottle. People feel misrepresented," Wilders said. "Despite what the elite wants, politicians are getting strong who have a totally different concept of what the people want them to do." "(Wilders party) won 4 seats and that means that populism and even racism have grown in the parliament," Said Bouharrou, vice chairman of the Council of Moroccan Mosques in the Netherlands, said via email. "Our society is still vulnerable and in the coming years there is still much work to do."

From Huffington Post:

But Wilders’ campaign has been successful, whether or not he joins the government. Immigration and Islam, two of his top concerns for decades, were some of the main talking points of the election. In an effort to undercut Wilders’ appeal, several leading parties have moved their platform to the right when it comes to immigration and integration. While Wilders’ party is set to gain a few new seats in Parliament, leaders in the Netherlands and across Europe expressed relief there appeared to be a ceiling to the far right’s rise.

From NYT: