NETHERLANDS: Geert Wilders Falls Short in Election, as Wary Dutch Scatter Their Votes

In the Netherlands’s extremely fractured system of proportional representation — 28 parties ran and 13 are likely to have positions in the 150-seat lower house of Parliament — the results were, not atypically, something of a dog’s breakfast.
Mr. Rutte’s party lost seats, even as it came out on top, and will need to join forces with several others in order to wield power. Virtually all parties said they would not work with Mr. Wilders in a coalition — so toxic he remains — though his positions are likely to infuse parliamentary debate.
In past elections the impact of extremist right-leaning parties has been largely blunted by a political system that for more than a century has resulted in governance by coalition.
This year’s election may give the Netherlands its most fragmented government in history. Some political analysts believe it could take weeks or months to form a government and that the governing coalition will be fragile.
In Belgium, which has a similar political system as the Netherlands, it famously took nearly a year and a half after inconclusive elections in June 2010 to form a government.
From USAToday:
James Kennedy, a professor at Utrecht University, said that Wilders' failure to win the most seats will be viewed as a defeat and he will be effectively sidelined from coalition talks.
That process can last up to half a year, Kennedy said, during which the most controversial proposals for all the parties would be excluded from any coalition deal.
From Huffington:
With several political parties set to win a large number of seats, the Netherlands now appears to be headed for complex coalition negotiations.
It is unlikely that Wilders’ Party for Freedom will ultimately join the coalition, despite winning a significant number of seats. While other parties’ leaders have been reluctant to speculate about possible coalitions, most appeared united on one front: They won’t rule with Wilders.