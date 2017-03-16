03/16 - Thur. -White House Official May Have Violated Campaign Finance Laws

A top White House national security official may have violated federal law by using campaign funds for personal business, campaign finance experts tell Mother Jones.

K.T. McFarland—who currently serves as President Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser—appears to have used thousands of dollars of campaign money several years ago for the design and maintenance of a website promoting her work as a paid political pundit and for payments to a self-described "agent for expert commentators who enjoy being frequent guests on talk radio and TV."

McFarland served in national security roles in the Nixon, Ford, and Reagan administrations. In 2006, she entered the GOP race for US Senate in New York. McFarland's campaign was plagued by missteps and controversies.

After losing the September 2006 primary in a landslide, McFarland transferred her remaining campaign funds, more than $154,000, to a congressional exploratory committee. That decision, in and of itself, was not unusual: Exploratory committees allow potential candidates to raise and spend money for an upcoming campaign—without having to fully declare their intention to run for office.

What was unusual was the length of time McFarland's exploratory committee remained open: nearly five years, from late 2006 to late 2011. "It doesn't make sense that she would keep a House exploratory committee open for five years, which is through two election cycles," says former FEC general counsel Lawrence Noble.

Instead of launching another electoral bid, McFarland appears to have used some of the funds to boost her career as a political and national security commentator.

From September 2009 to August 2011, the committee paid $13,887 to a California-based web design firm called MsJones Designs for work it did on McFarland's site.

The website was used to promote McFarland's work as a media figure.

Erika Jones-Clary, who owns MsJones Designs, confirmed that she had done freelance web design work for McFarland during the two years during which committee records said she was paid. Jones-Clary said all the work she did for McFarland was for KTMcFarland.com.

Asked if she was aware of McFarland's website being used for a potential political campaign during this time period, Jones-Clary said, "No, it was not for a campaign. The whole purpose of the website was so that she could market herself."