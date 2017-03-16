TRUMP: 'I love to read'

Tucker Carlson:

President Trump:

Well,you know,I love to read. Actually, I'm looking at a book,I'm reading a book,I'm trying to get started. Every time I do about a half a page,I get a phone call that there's some emergency,this or that. But we're going to see the home of Andrew Jackson today in Tennessee and I'm reading a book on Andrew Jackson. I love to read. I don't get to read very much,Tucker,because I'm working very hard on lots of different things,including getting costs down. The costs of country are out of control. But we have a lot of great things happening,we have a lot of tremendous things happening.