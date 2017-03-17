03/17- Fri. -The blow-it-all-up billionaires by Vicky Ward

Chapter 1

Robert Mercer is a youthful-looking 70. Robert work(ed) for decades at IBM, where he had a reputation as a brilliant computer scientist. Robert himself, by all accounts, is extremely introverted. For years, Robert has embraced a supercharged libertarianism with idiosyncratic variations. He is reportedly pro-death penalty, pro-life and pro-gold standard. Robert’s middle daughter Rebekah (43,known as Bekah to close friends) shares similar political beliefs, but she is also very articulate and, therefore, able to act as her father’s mouthpiece. The first candidate (the Mercers) threw their financial weight behind was Arthur Robinson, a chemist from Oregon who was running for Congress. Robinson didn’t win, but he got closer than expected, and the Mercers got a taste of what their money could do. In 2011, they made one of their most consequential investments: a reported $10 million in a new right-wing media operation called Breitbart. That the family gravitated toward Andrew Breitbart’s upstart website was no accident. They believe Republican elites are too cozy with Wall Street and too soft on immigration, and that American free enterprise and competition are in mortal danger. Unlike other donors, the Mercers are not merely angling to influence the Republican establishment—they want to obliterate it. The Mercers recognized Bannon as an ideological ally.

Chapter 2

On July Fourth weekend in 2014, members of the Mercer clan (Robert, Rebekah and her husband, Sylvain Mirochnikoff) went to visit some new friends. Lee and Alice Hanley, Reagan conservatives who’d made their fortune in Texas oil and gas. Like the Mercers, the Hanleys were convinced that the American political establishment was rotten to its foundations. That holiday weekend, Lee Hanley revisited the subject of a poll he’d commissioned in 2013 from Pat Caddell, a longtime friend. Hanley had wanted to truly understand the mood of the country and Caddell had returned with something called the “Smith Project”: Americans were hungry for an outsider. It didn’t matter whether the candidate came from the left or the right; voters just wanted somebody different. They had lost all faith in the ruling class—the government, the media, Wall Street. “It showed the entire blow-up of the country coming,” Caddell told me. “A whole new paradigm developing.

Chapter Three

With SCL,(a data collecting/analytical company that says it can predict how to shape voter response) Rebekah finally had the chance to prove she could do better(than the establishment GOP at getting a candidate elected). The company’s American branch was renamed Cambridge Analytica, to emphasize the pedigree of its behavioral scientists. Rebekah started flying Alexander Nix, the firm’s Old Etonian CEO, around the country to introduce him to her contacts. Nix, 41, is not a data scientist (his background is in financial services), but he is a showy salesman. The political veterans were skeptical. Caddell says he was perplexed when Nix wouldn’t show him the instruments CA used to predict voter behavior. He also thought the firm didn’t grasp the seismic shift underway in American politics. And yet to his great surprise, Bannon vouched for CA, telling Caddell its scientists were “geniuses.” Caddell knew that Bannon was beholden to the Mercers—they were, after all, Breitbart’s part-owners. However, Bannon was also vice president of CA’s board. After he learned of Bannon’s involvement, Caddell stopped asking Bannon questions about CA. In the end, Bannon helped seal the deal between the Mercers and Cruz, with CA as the glue. “No one ever said directly that the quid pro quo for hiring CA was that the Mercers would support Cruz.” Nevertheless, after CA was engaged, Neugebauer (a garrulous oil-and-gas billionaire from Texas) took a private jet to the Bahamas to meet Robert Mercer. When Neugebauer asked him to donate to Cruz’s bid, Robert was matter-of-fact. The family would start with $11 million. It wasn’t long before Roe (the straight-talking manager of the Cruz operation) and his team suspected that Nix had promised them a more impressive product than he could deliver. The two sides were also diverging ideologically.

Chapter Four