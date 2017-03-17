03/16 - Fri. - Twitter on North Korea

Jeffrey Lewis‏ - Middlebury Inst of Int'l Studies & Foreign Policy columnist

Your periodic reminder from KCNA that North Korea plans to go nuclear on day one of a war on the Korean peninsula.

I think North Korea is in the process of deploying nuclear warheads to missile units now. ICBM still has to be flight-tested.

Max Fisher‏ - Editor and writer @nytimes for The Interpreter

Contrarian take: Tillerson’s “preemptive strike” talk is standard deterrence/reassurance and not a slide toward US war with North Korea. Liberal twitter is getting spun up about how Trump is preparing to invade North Korea but Tillerson's language strikes me as pretty standard.

David Solimini‏ - Principal, ADco. Fellow @TrumanProject.

Yes, common language. But there's realistic concern the administration doesn't even know the standard language and means something else.

Mike Elleman‏ - Senior Fellow for Missile Defence, at the IISS.

Perhaps. But I hope he did it with South Korea and Japan concurrence.

Mattathias Schwartz‏ - reporter @theintercept

Meta-contrarian take: Standard US line has more credibility as deterrent, now that it's coming from Madman-in-Chief.

Max Fisher‏

Ha! Yes, we are definitely going to be getting some unusually robust field experiments of the madman theory!

Tim Farnsworth - Communications expert and managing director at ReThink Media's@ReThinkDefense Collaborative‏

Yes, all options on the table is standard—however, rejection of talks with increased bolster of pre-emptive strikes isn't standard.

Colin Kahl - Georgetown Prof. Former Dep Asst to President Obama & Nat Sec Advisor to Vice President Biden; former DASD Middle East.

It was threat of military action and statements ruling out talks that's dangerous. Effective deterrence requires way out.

Max Fisher‏

He did offer a way out – total voluntary denuclearization. Though it’s such a non-starter, it’s hardly viable.

Colin Kahl‏

When adversary sees stakes as existential, unconditional capitulation is not a way out. Consider US STRATCOM definition of deterrence.

Clifford D. May‏ - President, Foundation for Defense of Democracies/ Foreign affairs columnist for The Washington Times

And why have we not had effective deterrence over the last 23 years or so?

Colin Kahl‏