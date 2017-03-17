03/16 - Fri. - Sorry, China Can't Fix the North Korea Problem

When it comes to dealing with North Korea, there’s an idea you hear mentioned a lot: China could fix all this if only it would apply some real pressure.

It’s not hard to see where this comes from. China is North Korea’s only real ally, providing it with crucial economic support and shielding it from United Nations Security Council sanctions. So last week, when China stopped importing North Korean coal, apparently to punish the country for its latest missile test, it looked like Beijing might finally bring North Korea to heel.

We have some bad news: There’s very little evidence that China can substantially change North Korea’s behavior, and strong evidence that it can’t.

There are a three big reasons to doubt that China can fix the North Korea problem.

Reason #1: China has actually punished North Korea before, and it either changed little or backfired.

Reason #2: There is virtually no limit to how much pain North Korea will endure, as we learned in the 1990s.

Reason #3: No Chinese action is likely to change North Korea’s underlying strategic calculus: the leadership’s belief that it can survive only by maintaining a constant war footing and developing programs like an intercontinental nuclear-capable missile.

Here’s the point: We’re not saying that China is blameless; it helped get the situation to this point, even if the Chinese leadership hates where it’s ended up. But as much as Americans would like to believe that China has the keys to solving this problem, and it’s merely a matter of persuading Beijing to use them, those keys just don’t exist.