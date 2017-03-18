03/18 - Sat. - Man shot and killed at Paris Orly airport after attacking security force

French security soldiers shot and killed a man who tried to grab their weapon at Paris Orly airport on Saturday, prompting officials to divert flights and partially evacuate the facility.

The suspect had earlier fired a pellet gun at a police officer during a traffic stop in northern Paris and stole a car, which was later found near the airport.

The Paris prosecutors office, which was heading up investigation into the Orly attack, says the suspect was not listed on the government’s database of terrorist suspects or people deemed a threat to national security.

Without identifying the suspect by name, prosecutors did say that he was born in 1978 and had nine unspecified infractions on his criminal record.

French defense minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the man was shot and killed after assaulting a three-person patrol of the Sentinel special force, which has been deployed around France at sensitive sites after a string of terrorist attacks.

The minister said the suspect wrestled with a female soldier and tried to seize her weapon, which she managed to hold onto. One police officer said the man had tried to strangle the soldier,

Le Drian says the other two soldiers opened fire “to protect her” and the public.