A Family of Syrian Refugees Have Launched Canada's Hottest Chocolate Company

For Assam Hadhad, there are two ingredients for living a happy life: peace and chocolate. Once a leading chocolatier in Damascus, this ambitious Syrian refugee is now reclaiming both, seeking a sweet start in Canada.

For three decades, Hadhad’s company in Syria shipped handmade chocolate all over world, but he lost everything in the war. Seven months after fleeing to Canada, Hadhad has resumed his craft and opened a craft chocolate shop in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Calling it Peace by Chocolate, he’s selling handmade treats from a backyard shed in this tiny town of 4,000 residents, and remarkably, his start-up venture has quickly become Canada’s most talked about sweets business.

“When we left Syria, we really felt the importance of the peace in our life,” says Tareq Hadhad, Assam’s eldest son and spokesperson for the business. “We are not only working in the chocolate field—we are working in the peace-building projects. [My father] really believes that whoever eats chocolate will be happy in life.”