03/19 - Sun. - USNews&World Report: "Trump Says He Has Won Conservative Support for Health Plan" By Kimberly Leonard

Conservatives have been concerned that the bill, which aims to provide an alternative to President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, does not go far enough in repealing Obamacare. Trump did not say what changes were planned, but he mentioned block grants for Medicaid, which cap the amount of contribution from the federal government but allow states more flexibility in how to spend the funds.

A House Republican aide confirmed to U.S. News that allowing states to accept Medicaid dollars as block grants was agreed upon, along with a provision that would allow states to implement work requirements for some Medicaid recipients.

President Donald Trump on Friday affirmed his full support for the health care plan Republicans are advancing in the House, declaring that "Obamacare is dead" and that some conservatives previously opposed to the bill would now back it.

"Every single person sitting in this room is now a 'yes,'" the president said at the White House following a meeting with 13 members of the 170-member conservative Republican Study Committee, some of whom Trump said had mostly opposed the bill only a day earlier.

The House Budget Committee advanced the health care bill and also made more recommendations, including a more moderate measure that called for increasing tax credits to help low-income people buy health insurance.

Shortly after the president made the statements, Politico reported that the House will vote to repeal and replace Obama's health care law on Thursday – the seventh anniversary of its passage.The amendments could be added to the bill on the House floor or when it goes before the Rules Committee next week in an effort to appease some skeptical hard-line Republicans.