ISRAEL: In precedent-setting ruling, Israel's top court recognizes East Jerusalem Arabs as 'native-born residents'

In a precedent-setting ruling, High Court justices have ordered the Interior Ministry to restore the residency rights of a Palestinian man born in East Jerusalem who was denied permission to live in the city after being away for many years.

Jerusalem-born Akhram Abdalhak, 58, was nine when the annexation took place and moved three years later to the United States with his parents. He went to school there and received U.S. citizenship. In 1989 he tried to return to Israel and discovered his legal status had expired and the ministry rejected his request to renew his residency.

He married women from the occupied territories twice and moved to Jerusalem, illegally. Three years ago a district court judge, David Mintz, rejected an appeal by Abdelhak of the ministry's having denied him legal status in Israel.

In 2014 he appealed to the high court and on Tuesday, justices Uzi Fogelmen, Meni Mazuz and the court president, Miriam Naor, found in his favor and instructed the ministry to restore his status.

Mazuz added: "Under these circumstances, the appellant ought to be viewed as someone who has renewed their affinity to Israel and considering the special status of East Jerusalem residents as native born – as opposed to those who won the right to permanent residency by license after immigration – has enough to justify his request to renew recognition in his status as a permanent resident."