ISRAEL: Israel's High Court undermines Israel's colonial regime

The Palestinian residents of Jerusalem are natives, according to last week’s ruling by the High Court of Justice. In other words, they cannot be compared to non-Jews who immigrated to Israel out of choice, received residency status and then left. This is a precedent-setting decision.

* The petition to the High Court submitted by attorneys Adi Lustigman and Ameer Hassan against Mintz’s decision quotes numerous previous District Court judges’ rulings overturning the Interior Ministry’s revocation of permanent residency status from Palestinians born in Jerusalem, in the wake of hundreds of petitions by Lustigman and other attorneys.

In these individual rulings, the District Court judges, in their polite way, refer to the absurdity of comparing the situation of a Palestinian born in Jerusalem to someone who settled in Israel and received residency status.

Cumulatively, the individual decisions of the district judges determined that receiving citizenship in another country and living abroad for a long period of time for the purpose of work and study do not terminate a Palestinian’s links to Jerusalem and the land of his birth.

* These cumulative statements by District Court judges, Lustigman told Haaretz, led the Interior Ministry to create a “lenient policy” in restoring residency status. She said: “The judges asked us where it is written. We said that in fact it’s a secret and was not publicized, and therefore people don’t know what does and doesn’t apply to them. The judges took the email we received from the State Prosecutor’s Office regarding the guiding principles and included it word for word in their ruling.”

* And this is what Justice Vogelman wrote: “It seems that the lenient policy adopted by the respondent … [attests] that the minister recognizes the unique status of residents of East Jerusalem and the importance that must be attributed to their unique circumstances.”

The following is the text of the email from the State Prosecutor’s Office that was included in the ruling: “If the petitioner has retained his links for Israel, as a rule he will be given a permit to reside in Israel (after proving that Israel is the center of his life and his place of residence).” The exceptions: A criminal, security or other hindrance, a very prolonged absence, and leaving immediately after receiving residency status.

The (secret) leniency policy and the High Court ruling are a direct result of over two decades of struggle. The battle has been waged by the Palestinians themselves, by Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations and by private attorneys. Particularly worthy of mention here is the prolonged legal and public battle being conducted by Hamoked – the Center for the Defense of the Individual, under the direction of Dalia Kirstein.

Can we expect procedural, political and constitutional tricks used to counter this ruling? Probably. And all we can do is find other spokes to put into the wheel.