ISRAEL: The liquidator from Washington comes calling on Netanyahu

The political system has been moving toward early elections for several months now, even before the police investigations of the prime minister became public knowledge. Netanyahu’s alliance with Bennett simply isn’t working: Their shared ideology isn’t enough to paper over their mutual loathing and distrust.

Moreover, the balance of power between them has shifted since the last election. Bennett, the education minister, heads a small party, but he controls the agenda of all the Hebrew-language media outlets aside from the pro-Netanyahu daily Israel Hayom (owned by Sheldon Adelson). The headlines on internet news sites and daily papers speak Bennett’s language, and most ministers and Knesset members from Netanyahu’s Likud party have followed suit. So, too, has Netanyahu himself, who, time after time, has found himself being dragged along behind his rival.

All this bothers Netanyahu. He sees the “leftist media” working with the leader of Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home Party - right wing religious settler party) in their shared goal of ousting him from power, or at least weakening him.

Into this morass stepped Trump.

It took Jason Greenblatt,the special envoy of U.S. President Donal Trump, two meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to plant a mine in the heart of the right-wing governing coalition and bring Israel to the brink of early elections.

Trump wanted more of a construction freeze than Netanyahu is prepared to give with his current coalition. If he accedes to the Americans, his rival Naftali Bennett, head of the Habayit Hayehudi party, will rise up against him, topple the government and convince right-wing voters that they must not give the trickster from Caesarea another chance. You wanted a right-wing government and you got left-wing policies, Habayit Hayehudi’s campaign slogan will say.

Consequently, Netanyahu sought a pretext for dismantling the coalition that would not paint him as a leftist in comparison to his rival Bennett but would spare him a confrontation with Trump, supposedly his good friend. The battle against the “left-wing” public broadcasting corporation fit the bill perfectly. The Americans couldn’t care less about such nonsense, and Netanyahu, at least to his fans, can portray himself as taking a “right-wing” stance. If the government falls over this corporation, it will give him a few months of quiet on the settlement front.

But when the campaign ends and the votes are counted, the winner will face the same dilemma that Greenblatt confronted Netanyahu with last week: how to freeze the settlements and make progress toward a deal with the Palestinians without risking an internal schism that will tear the Israel Defense Forces apart and scar Israeli society for generations. Because Trump will still be there after the Israeli elections, and he’ll submit his bill for payment.