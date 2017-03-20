Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 1096 Seeds: 2005 Comments: 16901 Since: Dec 2015

Previously Undiscovered Manuscript Reveals Things Jesus Didn't Say

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:14 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In the midst of my despair, looking for a little spiritual and ethical insight, I ran across a set of documents I didn’t know existed—which is saying something, because I try to keep up on that sort of thing. But there I was, poking about the dusty corners of the Internet and I happened to run across an ancient manuscript.

What I discovered, I think, provides a bit of insight into our current political situation.

Here for you, for the first time translated into English, is the manuscript I found.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor