ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to dissolve government amid broadcasting corporation debate

In addition to his coalition troubles, Netanyahu was questioned by police for the fourth time earlier this month over allegations that he illegally accepted gifts from wealthy supporters. Some media reports have suggested that Netanyahu has deliberately triggered the cabinet crisis as a way to deflect attention from the long-running investigation into alleged corruption. Netanyahu has also come under scrutiny over an alleged conflict of interest in the purchase of submarines from a German firm, and for another case, dubbed "Case 2,000", in which Netanyahu is accused of negotiating a 'quid pro quo' arrangement with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon (Noni) Mozes that would have limited circulation of the newspaper's main rival, Yisrael Hayom, in exchange for more favorable coverage for the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu’s retraction came after a week of inter-coalition tensions, as Kulanu chairman Kahlon sparred with the prime minister about a proposal for another six-month postponement of the IBC launch. “I changed my mind after a meeting I had yesterday with the employees of the Israel Broadcasting Authority,” Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday. “At the meeting I heard heart-rending stories about dedicated and experienced employees who are being sent home because of the [replacement Israel Broadcasting] Corporation.” Writing on Facebook to explain his change of heart, the prime minister said he did not want to send some 1,000 IBA employees home without jobs. Claiming that the cost of operating the IBA is tens of millions of shekels less than it would be with the IBC, he asked, “So why should there be a Corporation?”

