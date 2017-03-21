PHILIPPINES: Becoming Duterte: The Making of a Philippine Strongman

Young, Armed and Angry

Rodrigo Roa Duterte grew up in war-torn Davao City, in the southern Philippines, the oldest son of the governor of Davao Province. As a teenager, he hung out with the toughest kids, got into fights and learned the rude expressions he uses today. By 15, he was carrying a gun, his brother said. His misbehavior was often overlooked because of his status, family members say. “He was known as the governor’s son,” said his older sister, Eleanor Duterte. His father told him that since he was always in trouble, he could save legal fees by becoming a lawyer, his brother recalled, so Rodrigo went to law school. In his final year, he shot and wounded a fellow student whom he accused of bullying him. Mr. Duterte graduated anyway and became a prosecutor. In 1988, he ran for mayor of Davao and won, starting a lifelong streak in which he has never lost an election. When he took office, much of Davao was a war zone. The iron rule of the Marcos era had ended, and Communist rebels held a large part of the city. Armed groups operated with impunity and assassinations of police officers were common.

The Davao Death Squad

Shortly after he became mayor, crime suspects started turning up dead on Davao’s streets. Mr. Duterte and his supporters have long denied the existence of a death squad in Davao City. But in September, Edgar Matobato, 57, came forwardand told a Senate committee that he worked as an assassin on the squad for 24 years, killing about 50 people. They were told their job was to hunt down criminals. “The only one who could command the Davao Death Squad was Mayor Duterte,” he told The Times. “If there was an order to kill, it had to be with his clearance. Without his orders, we kill no one.” In February, a former police officer, Arthur Lascañas, 56,came forward and confessed to having led the death squad. He said that he received orders to kill directly from Mr. Duterte and that he had killed 200 people. Mr. Duterte has never directly addressed the accusations made by Mr. Matobato or Mr. Lascañas. After Mr. Matobato’s testimony, Mr. Duterte accused the senator who led the committee of taking payoffs from drug lords. She was arrested and jailed last month.

‘A Simple Man’

Becoming president has been an adjustment for Mr. Duterte, who is 71. For months, he still thought of himself as mayor and often called himself that. He prefers to go home to Davao City rather than stay in the sprawling presidential palace complex in Manila. In a land that is notoriously corrupt and where government officials often live like kings, he has lived for decades in the same modest two-story house where he only recently installed air-conditioning. When he discovered during a visit to the House of Hope, a child cancer treatment center in Davao, that the children had no televisions, he returned the same day with nine TV sets and had them installed, said Dr. Mae Dolendo, a pediatric oncologist who heads the center. In 1973, he eloped with Elizabeth Zimmerman, a former flight attendant, after courting her for a month. The marriage lasted until 2000, when it was annulled. While still married, Mr. Duterte met Cielito Avanceña, a teenage contestant in a beauty pageant who goes by Honeylet. She is 25 years his junior. He has described her as his second wife, although they never married.

Duterte’s Other Drug Problem

Perhaps some of the president’s mercurial behavior stems from the constant pain he suffers and his use of narcotics to treat it. Mr. Duterte began using fentanyl to treat back pain and migraines from a spinal injury, apparently a result of a motorcycle accident a few years ago. His doctor prescribed a quarter of a fentanyl skin patch, the president said, but he began using an entire patch at a time. When his doctor discovered that, he ordered him to quit. Mr. Duterte has not said publicly when he started using fentanyl or whether he has stopped. In December, he denied being addicted. Mr. Duterte’s energy and jet-black hair belie his age, but his afflictions have taken their toll. During public appearances, he often presses his fingers against a nerve on the side of his face to reduce the pain. He has skipped several public events because of illness.

Loose Talk