03/22 - Wed. -Why Sebastian Gorka Needs To Uphold His Oath To The American People

In the end, Gorka doesn’t work for Trump, or for his patron, chief strategist Stephen Bannon. He works for me. And for you.

We have a right to ask the administration about the security clearance of one of Trump’s top aides. After all, Gorka has repeatedly defended and elaborated on the president’s foreign policy agenda, scoffing at critics who aren’t “inside the building when those decisions are being taken.”

But it is not clear that he has the necessary approval to be in that room. On March 21, the Forward again asked the White House whether Gorka has high-level security clearance and whether that clearance is necessary for his position in the new Strategic Initiatives Group, which The Daily Beast’s national security reporter, Kimberly Dozier, describes as “an internal White House think tank” created by Bannon and by Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The administration’s answer to our question spoke volumes: “No comment.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, in an interview yesterday with Breitbart News, the Trump administration’s favorite media outlet, the issue of Gorka’s Hungarian alliances didn’t come up.

This is important because membership in Vitézi Rend is supposed to be disclosed on citizenship applications, given the group’s extremist ideology and controversial past. And if belonging to that group waves gigantic red flags for the ordinary would-be citizen, shouldn’t a high-level White House national security staffer merit more scrutiny?

Some organizations, including the Anne Frank Center For Mutual Respect, have called for Gorka’s resignation from the administration. Others, like the Anti-Defamation League, have called on him to disavow his past ties.

We have a simple request that we repeat again: Answer the questions we have a right to ask.