03/22 - Wed. - Gorka Hedges, Evades on Vitezi Rend Tie

Trump counter-terrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka has offered a series of inconsistent reactions to The Forward’s report that he is a sworn member of Vitezi Rend. This chivalric order was founded in the 1920s by Adm. Horthy, a self-described anti-Semite who ruled Hungary from 1920 until 1944 and who allied his country with Nazi Germany during World War II. In an unsurprisingly friendly interview with Breitbart today, Gorka passed up the opportunity to repeat his insistence that he was never a member of the organization.

He told Tablet on March 16th:

I have never been a member of the Vitez Rend. I have never taken an oath of loyalty to the Vitez Rend. Since childhood, I have occasionally worn my father’s medal and used the ‘v.’ initial to honor his struggle against totalitarianism.

Shortly thereafter, Gorka issued a statement through the White House. Remarkably, it avoided any mention of his relationship with Vitezi Rend.

His statement simply asserted: “I’ve been a committed opponent of anti-Semitism, racism and totalitarianism all my life. Any suggestion otherwise is false and outrageous.”

Two days later, however, The Telegraph asked Gorka about his relationship:

He insisted that he was not a full member of the Order of Vitez.

“By the bye laws I inherited the title of Vitez through the merits of my father, but I never swore allegiance formally,” he said.

Gorka had gone from “never” being a member to “never [having] swor[n] allegiance formally,” a denial that appeared to hedge his unequivocal statement to the Tablet.

Today, Breitbart, which has dedicated five posts over the past month to defending Gorka, its former national security editor, conducted an interview with him in which he alleged that he was the target of “Leftist media” bent on smearing him and denying the election mandate of American voters.

Remarkably, however, the interview entirely ignored the question that has dominated coverage of him during the past week: whether or not he is a sworn member, like his father, of Vitezi Rend. Instead, he stressed that he and his wife have visited Israel frequently.

The question at this point is not whether he is a Nazi—no credible source has claimed that he is. And although he has clearly “palled around” with anti-Semites, there is no specific evidence that he holds anti-Semitic (as opposed to Islamophobic) views. The question now is about his credibility.