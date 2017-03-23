U.K. - NYT - "What We Know and Don't Know (some of the photos display blood)

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/22/world/europe/london-attack-what-we-know.html

What We Know

• The police on Thursday revised the death toll to four from five, including the assailant and a police officer. About 40 others were wounded.

• Eight people were arrested in London and Birmingham after searches at six properties around Britain. The police said that “a full counterterrorism investigation was underway.”

• The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the assailant as a “soldier.”

• The casualties included 12 Britons, at least four South Koreans, three French children, two Romanians, two Greeks and citizens of several other countries.

• The police said the attacker was born in Britain and known to the authorities.

• Parliament Square and its immediate vicinity remained cordoned off to the public Thursday morning, but lawmakers have resumed their normal business.