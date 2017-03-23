U.K. - London Police Officer Fatally Stabbed In Terror Attack Identified As 15-Year Veteran

A police officer who was among those killed in Wednesday’s terror attack outside the British Parliament building in London has been identified as 48-year-old Keith Palmer, who worked for the Metropolitan Diplomatic Protection Group. He was a father and a husband.

James Cleverly, who serves as the member of Parliament for the county of Braintree, called the slain officer a “lovely man, a friend.”

"I've known Keith for 25 years. We served together in the Royal Artillery before he became a copper. A lovely man,a friend. I'm heartbroken."

Palmer, a 15-year police veteran, was not armed when he was fatally stabbed.

In a statement posted to Facebook, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that Palmer was “protecting our city and our democracy from those who want to destroy our way of life.”

"Tonight we have learned that the courageous police officer who was killed while protecting our city was PC Keith Palmer. He was 48 and a husband and father.

Keith Palmer was killed while bravely doing his duty - protecting our city and the heart of our democracy from those who want to destroy our way of life.

My heart goes out to his family,friends,and colleagues.

He personifies the brave men and women of our police and emergency services who work around the clock to keep us safe - tonight all Londoners are grateful to them."

Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner, said at a press conference Wednesday night.“Today is an incredibly sad and somber day, especially for the Metropolitan police service. It is only right that I finish by mentioning the pride I feel in the swift and brave response from our officers, especially from those who ― without fear for their own safety ― confronted the terrorist.”

"Flag at half-mast over Scotland Yard tonight to mark the death of our officer and the other victims of this afternoon's attack in Westminster."