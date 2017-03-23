SCOTLAND: Scottish Parliament Suspends Independence Vote Debate After Westminster Attack

Scotland’s Parliament suspended its second and final day of debate on whether to hold a second independence referendum, following reports of a terrorist attack Wednesday in London.

It will now vote for or against holding a referendum on Tuesday ― the day before the British government is due to trigger the United Kingdom’s divorce proceedings with the European Union.

Politicians had been debating when the attack happened outside the U.K. Houses of Parliament.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her condolences shortly after the “dreadful incident” was reported.

"My thoughts are with everyone in and around Westminster caught up in this dreadful incident- and with the brave emergency services."

The initial parliamentary vote was set for Wednesday.

The first minister said she “fully supports” the postponement in light of the attack in London.

“This was not because of any specific threat to the parliament or to Scotland,” she noted. “We are liaising with our counterparts in the U.K. government, and the Scottish government stands ready to support in any way we can.”