Further Revelations on Trump-Russia Ties Build Pressure For Independent Inquiry

Just two months into Donald Trump’s presidency, abundant smoke seems to be giving way to the first signs of real fire behind allegations of coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 elections.

A steady flow of leaked stories further describing alleged connections between the Kremlin and Trump associates like former campaign manager Paul Manafort — and their apparently starring role in the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s hack of the election — have followed FBI director James Comey’s revelation Monday to Congress that the bureau is investigating possible collusion. That’s a sign that Trump’s war with the intelligence community may be boomeranging as lawmakers dig deeper into a scandal that threatens to derail the new administration and which portends a potential constitutional crisis.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D.-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee investigating Trump’s Russia ties, said Wednesday that he’s seen more than “circumstantial evidence” of collusion between the campaign and people close to the Kremlin. “There is evidence that is not circumstantial and is very much worthy of an investigation,” Schiff said.

But the chairman of that panel, Rep. Devin Nunes (R.-Calif.), has this week muddied the waters, offering in a confusing press conference Wednesday a semblance of political cover for Trump’s claims to have been surveilled by the previous administration. In a break with committee decorum, Schiff questioned whether Nunes was acting as a White House surrogate while at the same time purporting to lead an investigation targeting the Trump administration and its allies.

That infighting has plenty of lawmakers, from both sides of the aisle, questioning the ability of Congress to take the investigation across the finish line, and redoubled calls for a special prosecutor or independent commission to investigate the matter.

But it’s not clear if political will exists at this point in Congress to do so, or to authorize a broader inquiry. Most congressional Republicans are still behind the president.

Several congressional aides from both parties told Foreign Policy that if damaging new evidence emerges, or if public opinion reaches a major tipping point, more Republican lawmakers could begin to distance themselves from Trump over the Kremlin allegations and support the creation of an independent commission to investigate the case.

McCain, an outspoken Trump critic and chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, appeared exasperated with the politics threatening to gum up the investigation. He said on Wednesday that Congress had lost the credibility to objectively investigate the Trump camp’s Russia ties, and called for the creation of an independent commission.

“I don’t say that lightly,” he added.