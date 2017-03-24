03/24 - Fri. - What Should China and the US Do About North Korea?

Yu Shaohua, Senior Research Fellow in the Department for Asia-Pacific Security and Cooperation, China Institute of International Studies:

The present environment provides a good opportunity for both the DPRK and the United States to reconsider their policies and strategies. Since neither side has the ability and willingness to win by force or coercion, dialogue is undoubtedly the best option. One of the most important factor making the reopening of dialogue difficult is that both sides set preconditions that are not acceptable to each other. The United States insists that the DPRK must promise to abandon its nuclear program in the first place, which is tantamount to forcing North Korea to accept defeat before the negotiations have even started. On the other hand, the DPRK requires that negotiations take place only under the premise of North Korea being recognized as nuclear country, in defiance of international rules. The DPRK thinks the ultimate goal of the United States is to topple its regime, while the United States believes the DPRK’s possession of nuclear weapons is not solely as a bargaining chip or self-defense tool. At the very least, the majority of public opinion holds that neither of the above suspicions can be ruled out. Both countries should abandon the practice of setting definitely hopeless goals. Instead they should consider the parallel track plan proposed by China.

Joshua Pollack, Editor of The Nonproliferation Review and Senior Research Associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey:

If it is willing to try its hand, it will have some distinct advantages over its predecessors. These include the ability to speak with a single voice in dealing with the North Koreans (unlike Bush) and the ability to keep Congress on its side through a difficult process (unlike Obama or Clinton). If it plays to these strengths, the administration’s success is still far from assured, but it has a shot. If nothing else, the mistakes it makes can be purely its own.

Yawei Liu, Director of the China Program, The Carter Center: