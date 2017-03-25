03/24 - Fri. - Discussion on North Korea

Joshua H. Pollack‏ - Editor, @TheNonproReview | Senior Research Associate, @CNS_Updates@MIIS | Research Scientist, @CNA_org | Associate Fellow, @RUSI_org

OK, people. Gather 'round. It's time to talk about North Korea policy again. Yeah, yeah. I know. But hear me out.

Over at @Diplomat_APAC, I suggested that the Trump team should make new errors on N.Korea, not repeat old ones.

Now comes @ArmsControlWonk at @washingtonpost. He notes that @StateDept 's new line on North Korea is the same old one.

I'll add that Secretary of State Tillerson's account of North Korea policy is muddled. We gave aid and they went nuclear, he said.

In fact, N.Korea tested its first nuke only in 2006, after the US ended nearly all aid.

Tillerson said that "strategic patience" is over. But "strategic patience" meant no aid, ratcheting up sanctions, enhancing Ballistic Missile Defense.

According to @reuters, the emerging policy involves ratcheting up sanctions and enhancing Ballistic Missile Defense. Probably no aid!

The old approach, all admit, has failed. What would a new approach look like? Per @ArmsControlWonk, the US will have to make concessions.

I moderated a panel at #Nukefest2017 earlier this week. @andreilankov discussed what would probably be involved.

@andreilankov mentioned money (aid!), reducing or ending military exercises, and probably more than that. And he was pessimistic, too.

Credit @andreilankov for no sugarcoating. And as @ArmsControlWonk says, the politics are awful. But there's another side to the story.

The bigger the concessions, the more North Korea will value them and not want to walk away. If we want no Intercontinental ballistic missile test and no H-bomb test, think big!

Otherwise, as @ArmsControlWonk notes, we can expect more of the same.

Insanity, the saying goes, is doing the same thing and expecting different results.