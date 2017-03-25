03/24 - Fri. - Discussion on North Korea

Joshua H. Pollack - Editor, @TheNonproReview | Senior Research Associate, @CNS_Updates@MIIS | Research Scientist, @CNA_org | Associate Fellow, @RUSI_org
OK, people. Gather 'round. It's time to talk about North Korea policy again. Yeah, yeah. I know. But hear me out.
Over at @Diplomat_APAC, I suggested that the Trump team should make new errors on N.Korea, not repeat old ones.
Now comes @ArmsControlWonk at @washingtonpost. He notes that @StateDept 's new line on North Korea is the same old one.
I'll add that Secretary of State Tillerson's account of North Korea policy is muddled. We gave aid and they went nuclear, he said.
In fact, N.Korea tested its first nuke only in 2006, after the US ended nearly all aid.
Tillerson said that "strategic patience" is over. But "strategic patience" meant no aid, ratcheting up sanctions, enhancing Ballistic Missile Defense.
According to @reuters, the emerging policy involves ratcheting up sanctions and enhancing Ballistic Missile Defense. Probably no aid!
The old approach, all admit, has failed. What would a new approach look like? Per @ArmsControlWonk, the US will have to make concessions.
I moderated a panel at #Nukefest2017 earlier this week. @andreilankov discussed what would probably be involved.
@andreilankov mentioned money (aid!), reducing or ending military exercises, and probably more than that. And he was pessimistic, too.
Credit @andreilankov for no sugarcoating. And as @ArmsControlWonk says, the politics are awful. But there's another side to the story.
The bigger the concessions, the more North Korea will value them and not want to walk away. If we want no Intercontinental ballistic missile test and no H-bomb test, think big!
Otherwise, as @ArmsControlWonk notes, we can expect more of the same.
Insanity, the saying goes, is doing the same thing and expecting different results.
Jon (((Wolfsthal))) - Former Special Assistant to President Obama and VP Biden. Non-Resident fellow at Harvard and Carnegie.
We must consider the unthinkable - nothing we do matters. We may not be relevant on Weapons of Mass Destruction except as the state to be deterred.
Indeed, our choices at this point may end up irrelevant. That's no guide to policy, though. Just the counsel of despair.
Given choice between half a loaf deal and making China pay, I am 50-50. I think you force China's hand. Better than war.
Making China pay? The same way we made Mexico pay for the wall?
Aaron Arnold - Associate @ManagingtheAtom; Assistant Professor @CurryEdu
Could enforce secondary sanctions; so far only applied once against a Chinese (Iran). Would likely be a disaster for global financial system.
China needs us more than we need them. Agreed will hit global economy, but so does Korean war II.
Lots of things are better than nuclear war.
Selim Sazak -PhD candidate @WatsonInstitute. Non-resident fellow @delmainstitute. Prev:@ColumbiaSIPA, @BilkentUniv &@KocSchool.
Sorry, but I'm with Joshua Pollack on this. The worst diplomatic deal is better than the best nuclear confrontation. Always.
Given the choice between economic confrontation or cutting DPRK off from all trade, what would China do?
How many of the things the US did in the last 100 days was rational? None, perhaps? They all happened though.
We do rational things every second. Trump notwithstanding, like involuntary muscles.
With all due respect, very few of the people I know to do rational things will be in the room where it happens.
I don't think Trump team can or will. I just reject idea China has done all it can. China could cut DPRK off.
This, I can agree with. No question China hasn't done much, let alone all it can. That's entirely true.
I don't know if "we do rational things every second" would suffice to assure me in this particular case.
The Trump team (which seems 2/3 vacant, 1/3 clueless) lacks the skills to execute such high-stakes negotiations
agree 1000%