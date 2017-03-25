03/25 - Sat. - Collapse of Obamacare repeal plan puts Freedom Caucus in complicated spot

The House Freedom Caucus scored a victory with conservatives Friday when House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Trump decided to abandon legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. But the group now also must face a party and a president frustrated that their demands for a more conservative approach forced the legislation to a standstill that leaves the Affordable Care Act in place.

While the bill faced critics from all factions of the party, no group played more of a role in sinking the legislation than the Freedom Caucus.

The caucus — which is made up for approximately three dozen hardline conservatives — felt the legislation put forth by House leadership did not go far enough to repeal the health care law. They vowed that enough of their members would vote “no” to sink the bill if their demands weren’t met.

Freedom Caucus members spent weeks in meetings with the president and top-level officials — as recently as Friday afternoon they huddled with the vice president on Capitol Hill — but did not work with House leadership until the final hours leading up to the vote. In the end, and the majority of the caucus members vowed to vote against the bill, and without their support it couldn't pass.

Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., is a member of the Freedom Caucus who did not announce which way he planned to vote, but he acknowledged Friday morning that the group he belonged to was in a complicated position.

“This kind of cuts two ways. If the bill fails because of the Freedom Caucus then certainly it will be impossible to suggest that they have no influence. But if it fails because the Freedom Caucus and is seen in a negative light then it will incur the wrath of those who see it that way,” Franks told USA TODAY. “I think (President Trump) might be among those voices.”