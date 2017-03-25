03/25 - Sat. - AHCA: Donald Trump, GOP Humbled by Health Care Failure

The decision to cancel a vote to repeal major chunks of the Affordable Care Act was a humbling moment for President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Their failure to repeal the law on Friday came on the heels of an intra-party revolt between conservatives and moderates, laying bare deep divisions in the GOP despite its control of Washington. Republicans seized the White House and both chambers of Congress on the core promise of repealing the controversial healthcare law, and proved unable to deliver.

For Ryan, a policy wonk who made repealing Obamacare his top priority, it was the starkest failure of his leadership ability. For Trump it was a an even more sobering moment. He has built his political identity on his deal-making prowess, and the defeat of his inaugural legislative priority cast his entire agenda into doubt.

Republican officials on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue were quick to blame the House Freedom Caucus, the conservative bloc of about three-dozen lawmakers whom Trump and House leadership courted for weeks but who ultimately refused to get behind the legislation. White House officials and Ryan offered amendment after amendment designed to win the group over, “but they couldn’t get to yes,” said one Administration official.

Trump and Ryan were searching frantically for the votes to pass the bill right up until the decision to pull it. Still, it was clear Republicans did not have the 216 votes in their own party to pass the bill by the time of a procedural vote shortly before noon.

At midday, Ryan traveled to the White House to brief Trump on the bad news: Despite all their efforts, House leadership and White House aides were still many votes short. Trump indicated he wanted to move forward with the vote, and the White House announced that it would take place Friday afternoon.

But two hours later, with no forward progress, Ryan recommended again to Trump that Republicans pull the vote. The president relented, sparing Republican lawmakers from a taking a politically painful vote on a GOP health care bill that polls show is deeply unpopular.

The defeat suggests a trying future for the Republican legislative agenda. It further strains the credibility of Trump and Ryan’s relationship and their ability to whip votes and reinforces the power of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which played an instrumental role in destroying the bill.