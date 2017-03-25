03/25 - Sat. - Saving Obamacare is now up to Trump

Minutes after House Republicans shelved their bill that was supposed to save the nation's health care, Trump repeated that Obamacare was on the verge of collapse.

"Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare," said Trump, calling out the large premium increases and insurer defections that plagued the exchanges this year. "There's not much you can do about it. It's not sustainable."

Some of the administration's moves -- and certainly the Republicans' rhetoric -- have damaged Obamacare. One of the first was pulling the Obamcare ads in the final days of open enrollment in January. That marketing effort is crucial to getting people sign up ahead of the deadline.

Enforcing the individual mandate, which remains the law of the land since the GOP repeal bill failed, is one of the keys to keeping younger, healthier consumers in the market. The Internal Revenue Service has loosened its oversight slightly, citing Trump's executive order to lift Obamacare's financial burdens on Americans where possible.

Whether to step back more on the mandate is up to Trump.

"It's a decision that can be traced directly to the White House," said Molina, whose company is one of the few to have prospered in the exchanges.