03/25 - Sat. - With GOP Plan Dead, Trump Eyes Other Ways to Reshape Health Care

With the collapse of Republicans' health plan in the House on Friday,the Trump administration is set to ramp up its efforts to weaken the Affordable Care Act in one of the few ways it has left - by making changes to the law through waivers and rule changes.

The initiative now rests with Health and Human services Secretary Tom Price,who has vowed to review every page of regulatory and guidance related to the ACA. The steps he and the administration take next could have sweeping repercussions,accomplishing some of the same changes Republicans were unable to push through Congress.

The president was still suggesting Saturday that a broad ACA replacement was eventually possible,but only after the current health system collapsed.

But the administration faces a dilemma. If Republicans,after failing to enact an ACA replacement,weaken the current law in ways that cause people to lose insurance,they could face a political backlash,although Republicans say voters would blame Democrats for any ACA failings.

"The Trump administration has a spectrum of options,ranging from actively undermining the ACA marketplaces to administrative actions that start to reshape the insurance market in a more conservative mold,"said Larry Levitt,a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Trump administration could weaken a requirement that most Americans pay a penalty for not having insurance. It could usher in work requirements for Medicaid recipients and ease a directive that insurers cover such services as contraception. And it could also allow an end to certain subsidies that insurers get,which could quickly cause the individual markets to crater.

Some of these steps,such as new likely requirements for Medicaid enrollees,are already under way. Republican leaders have long said administrative changes are a key part of their plan to change the health-care system. Now it may be largely the only one left.

Dr. Price is limited to some extent in what he can do. Any rewriting of ACA rules would require time and public comment,and opponents are likely to challenge many of the changes in court.

"Violating the statute to take coverage from people in need by legislating through executive action is obviously not a good idea,and would be contested in every court to protect the rights of the American people,"said Andy Slavitt,who served as acting director of CMS under former President Barack Obama.

But Dr. Price has great latitude within certain limits. He has already vowed to water down an ACA requirement that most insurers provide a specific raft of benefits,such as maternity and mental-health care. That could lead to less generous benefit packages,a change that conservative Republicans have sought because they say it would lower premiums.

Even while seeking to change the ACA,Republicans will face pressure to ensure that it doesn't collapse. GOP leaders say Democrats will be responsible for any problems caused by the law,but Democrats say the responsibility rests with Republicans since they are in power.