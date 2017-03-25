TURKEY: Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said country may hold a Brexit-like referendum on pursuing European Union membership

Erdoğan said the Turkish people may get a vote on whether to continue with EU accession talks following a planned referendum next month that could give him sweeping new powers.

“Right now we are holding a referendum on April 16 and after that we could choose to do a second one on the (EU) accession talks and we would abide by whatever our people would say there,” Erdogan told a forum in the southern city of Antalya.

Turkey began EU accession talks in 2005 but they have moved very slowly due to disagreements over Cyprus, human rights and other issues.

Relations between Ankara and Brussels have become particularly strained in recent months.

If the increasingly-authoritarian Turkish leader wins April’s vote he would be granted ‘head of state-style’ powers and could see his mandate extended until 2029.

Earlier this week, Erdoğan hit out at EU leaders after his ongoing feud with Holland and Germany claiming Europe’s streets would not be safe unless Turkey is treated better.

Erdogan’s threats have been met with a frosty reception by European Union leaders.

Turkey’s representative to the EU was summoned to explain his president’s comments on Thursday afternoon.

EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said: “We would like to receive an explanation regarding the comment by President Erdogan concerning the safety of the Europeans on the streets in the world.”

Last week a leading Turkish newspaper carried an image of Angela Merkel dressed as Adolf Hitler.

Germany’s new President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said: “President Erdogan, you are jeopardising everything that you, with others, have built."