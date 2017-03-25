03/25 - Sat. - Turkish Stream gas pipeline: Moscow & Ankara sign agreement in Istanbul

Taking a trip back down the time vault to Oct. 2016

An intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream pipeline has been signed in Istanbul in the presence of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who held talks earlier.

According to Russia’s Energy Minister, Aleksandr Novak, Gazprom and Turkish energy giant Botas have already been tasked with working out the amount of the discount.

Earlier on Monday, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that the Turkish Stream project agreement envisioned the construction of two pipeline branches, each with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters (bcm).

The first branch will supply gas directly to Turkey, while the second is to be used to deliver gas to European countries through Turkey, he explained.

Russia will construct and own the maritime stretch of both Turkish stream branches, Novak said.

The land part of the branch, supplying gas to Turkey, will belong to a Turkish company, with a joint venture to be created which will assume ownership of the transit pipeline, he added.

The pipeline would allow Russian natural gas to be delivered directly to Turkey via the Russian Black Sea coast and on to Greece.