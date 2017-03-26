03/25 - Sat. - Questions surround Turkish businessman at center of Flynn controversy

Media coverage of the affair hints at collusion between Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin, his Netherlands-based company Inovo BV and the Turkish government. Some of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party critics charge that the Turkish government, not Alptekin, financed Flynn.

Alptekin’s initial comments via Twitter didn’t help. He said he had not hired Flynn to do any lobbying. But his denials appeared to contradict Flynn Intel Group’s disclosures to the Justice Department. These include a Sept. 19 meeting in New York City arranged by Alptekin between Flynn, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, who is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law.

In its filing, Flynn Intel Group said it “conducted open-source research for Inovo and at Inovo’s direction. The research, which was conducted by independent contractors retained for this purpose, focused on Mr. Fethullah Gulen and charter schools in the United States that are associated with, or allegedly associated with, Mr. Gulen.”

Gulen is the Pennsylvania-based Sunni cleric Turkey formally accuses of masterminding the failed July 15 coup. Turkey is demanding Gulen’s extradition and has mounted an all-out campaign to prove his guilt.

But if Turkey wanted to retain Flynn’s services as well, why would it go through Alptekin’s company instead of doing so directly itself? A lawyer in Washington with intimate knowledge of the lobbying business said it would have “every reason to do so.” Speaking to Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, the lawyer said, “Lobbying funded by a private individual is far more subtle and effective, because when governments do the funding, the contractor is required by law to do a FARA filing with the Justice Department and anything positive you have to say about the foreign government then sounds like what it really is: propaganda.”