03/26- Sun. - Twitter Essay by Susan Simpson‏ Concerning Flynn and Turkey

Here's one more unexplained but intriguing detail from the FARA filings: Flynn made a payment to Inovo that looks exactly like a kickback.

It's one of those things that looks like *such* a big deal that my immediate instinct is to assume it's not a deal at all. Too obvious.

And yet I keep coming back to it, because so far I can think of no other explanation for these two payments from Flynn's firm to Inovo.

Inovo's contract with FIG was supposed to begin on Aug. 15th, and end on Nov. 15th. FIG was to receive $600K total, in 3 payments of $200K.

First payment was due at signing (Aug 9) but wasn't made until Sep 9. Based on disbursements, Flynn Intel Group took no actions until it received payment.

So here's where it gets weird: just four days after Inovo's first payment of $200K to Flynn Intel Group, FIG made a payment *back to Inovo* of $40K.

And same exact thing happened after the 2nd payment (this time for $185K, not explained why): Flynn Intel Grup makes another payment to Inovo of $40K.

Now what this *looks* like is an unknown 3rd party was paying Flynn Intel Group's bills, and then payment also had to be made to Inovo for its assistance.

As in: Turkey wants a contract with Flynn, but can't do it directly. So their mutual friend Alptekin acts as the intermediary... for a cut.

Could there be some other explanation for this? Sure. Maybe. But even while trying to entertain outlandish possibilities, I've got nothing.

Flynn's attorneys made this filing. If their client had a transaction that superficially looked like a kickback, I'd have expected them to do everything in their power to contextualize the real purpose of those payments, to make it clear that's not what was going on here.

Instead they chose to list the payments in the ledger without comment, and gave the substanceless description of "consultancy fee" as the purpose.

This payment cannot be a consultancy fee. Why would Inovo hire Flynn Intel Group to hire Inovo to provide consulting services to Inovo?

So rather than bending over backwards to explain this payment's legitimate purpose, Flynn's attorneys seem to be hoping it goes unnoticed.

Unfortunately for them Alptekin hasn't figured out how to keep his damned mouth shut. He's now offered his own explanation for the payments.

He told a journalist that FIG "reimbursed [Inovo] for not fulfilling the lobbying and PR aspects of the contract."

Two things: (1) A "reimbursement" is very different from the explanation Flynn gave; and (2) This payment cannot be a reimbursement.

The 1st "reimbursement" was 4 days after Inovo paid Flynn Intel Group(FIG) (& FIG's performance began). FIG had no time to "not fulfill[] aspects of contract."

If you think a contractor isn't performing in full, you might withhold payment. But you don't pay, then 4 days later have them pay you back.

Besides, for some unknown reason, whoever was paying Flynn's company WAS withholding payments. The 2nd and 3rd payments were short $70K.

And a pattern of monthly $40K payments to Inovo that occur right after Flynn Intel Group is itself paid is strongly suggestive a prearranged payment plan.