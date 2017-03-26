Paul Ryan Failed Because His Bill Was a Dumpster Fire

Seven years ago, Democrats were proud of the ACA, even though they knew it wasn’t perfect and wouldn’t be popular—at least not at first. President Obama gave a beautiful speech rallying House Democrats before the main ACA vote, in which he said they had a rare chance to “vindicate all those best hopes that you had about yourself, about this country, where you have a chance to make good on those promises that you made in all those town meetings and all those constituency breakfasts and all that traveling through the district, all those people who you looked in the eye and you said, ‘You know what, you’re right, the system is not working for you and I’m going to make it a little bit better.’”

Many Democrats in that room lost their seats. I bet many still tell their grandchildren how they helped to insure 20 million people, about their pride in standing with President Obama. Despite all of ACA’s compromises and glitches, there was a largeness of purpose in that room, in that entire effort.

There was a conspicuous smallness to this AHCA effort, a puzzling shoddiness given the human and political stakes. Many in the GOP, above all President Trump, seemed strangely uninterested in the policy details. To the extent Republicans did have an animating passion, it was to puncture President Obama’s legacy—and to avoid looking foolish by failing to honor their “repeal and replace” rhetoric.

Only they had no viable replacement. For all their endless warnings about how Obama’s signature health law was hurting American families, driving up costs and putting us on the path toward socialism, it turns out they didn’t care enough to put in the work.