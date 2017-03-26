03/26 - Sun. - T.R. Ramachandran - "Why Did Michael Flynn Adopt Virtually the Opposite of His Own Advice on Russia?"

http://electionado.com/canvas/1486935779225

Written in Feb.2017

On the one hand, Flynn’s behavior in recent months has shown a strong tilt in favor of Russia as a partner. It’s a notable bump in Russia-friendly views vs. his modest stance in early 2016 that US/Russia should cooperate. In Dec ’15, Flynn told VLAST that US should work with Russia on military cooperation to address terrorism.However, Flynn ALSO told VLAST that Assad should be prosecuted & not allowed to stay as leader of Syria. Flynn also told RT that Assad was part of the problem, hoped Russia was flexible in getting Assad out. Which brings me to Flynn’s BOOK co-authored with Michael Ledeen – where he was anti-Assad.

(The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies - published July 2016)

A truly astonishing aspect of Flynn's book: He labeled Russia an enemy & said that Russia was ALLIED with "Radical Islamists"

In the book, Flynn cited Russian support for Assad & Iran as some reasons why he considered them a US enemy aligned with terrorists.

MOST IMPORTANT: Flynn dismissed idea that Russia would be a serious US partner on terrorism, argued Russia wants to pursue war with US