03/27 - Mon. - Common Cause

Still one of the best organizations there is.
As you work on money in politics, voting rights, ethics, and/or other government reform issues, Common Cause will send you occasional updates with key Washington, DC-based forums, hearings, legislation, and litigation related to these issues. To see the final Democracy Download and relevant legislation from the 114th Congress, click here. With the upcoming congressional recess, the next Democracy Download will not be sent until April 24.
Recent State Victories
- March 22: Mississippi's legislature passed SB 2869, which prohibits politicians from spending campaign funds for personal expenses and provides enforcement by the state Ethics Commission. Governor Bryant is expected to sign the bill, which would take effect January 1, 2018.