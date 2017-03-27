03/27 - Mon. - State Department Press Room Goes Dark — At Least for Now

For the first six weeks of the Trump administration, the State Department didn’t hold a single on-camera press briefing — long a fixture of U.S. diplomatic communications — finally beginning them on March 7.

When the State Department resumed briefings earlier this month, they cut the frequency down to twice per week, with alternating on-the-record telephone briefings.

Less than three weeks later, they’ve stopped again.

Officials said the on-camera briefings won’t resume for at least two weeks as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson moves to get a permanent spokesperson in place.

Mark Toner, a career foreign service officer who has been the department’s acting spokesman, is slated for another assignment. The Trump administration doesn’t yet have a full-time spokesperson in place.

That official is expected to be Heather Nauert, until now a Fox News anchor, but she is awaiting approval of her security clearance.

Mr. Tillerson started at the State Department on Feb. 2 and has faced public criticism for his inaccessibility to the public and press. He gave his first news conference in Tokyo earlier this month and has granted one interview, to the Independent Journal Review, a right-leaning online news site.