03/27 - Mon. - You have one day to stop Congress from giving away your web browsing history

Last week, on a party-line vote, the Senate voted to repeal the Federal Communications Commission’s 2016 broadband privacy rules giving consumers the power to choose how their ISPs use and share their personal data. Tomorrow, the House of Representatives will vote, and if the House also votes to repeal the rules, the bill will go to President Trump, who is expected to sign it.

The consequences of repeal are simple: ISPs like Comcast, AT&T, and Charter will be free to sell your personal information to the highest bidder without your permission — and no one will be able to protect you.

Broadband ISPs and their friends in Congress say that the FCC’s rules must fall because it is somehow unfair to subject ISPs to different privacy rules than so-called “edge” companies like Google and Facebook. But ISPs hold a unique position in the internet ecosystem: they have access to everything you do online. They know every website you visit, how long and during what hours of the day you visit websites, your location, and what device you are using. Edge companies, on the other hand, only see a small portion of any given consumer’s internet traffic.