IRAQ: U.S. Isn't Doing Enough To Stop Civilian Deaths in Iraq

A recent spike in civilian casualties in Mosul suggests the U.S.-led coalition is not taking adequate precautions to prevent civilian deaths as it battles the Islamic State militants alongside Iraqi ground forces, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

The human rights group's report follows acknowledgement from the coalition that the U.S. military was behind a March 17 strike in a western Mosul neighborhood that residents have said killed more than a hundred civilians.

Amnesty's report also cites a second strike on Saturday that it said killed "up to 150 people."

The U.S.-led coalition said in a statement that it was investigating multiple strikes in western Mosul that allegedly resulted in civilian deaths.

Evidence gathered on the ground in Mosul "points to an alarming pattern of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes which have destroyed whole houses with entire families inside," the report stated.

It said any failure to take precautions to prevent civilian casualties would be "in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, the spokesman of the U.N. human rights office called on the international coalition fighting in Iraq to work to "minimize the impact" on civilians. Rupert Colville said IS militants are brazenly employing human shields, urging the coalition forces to "avoid this trap."

Colville added that the rights office has tallied the deaths of at least 307 people between Feb. 17 and March 22, including 140 from a single March 17 airstrike incident on a house in al-Jadida neighborhood on March 17.