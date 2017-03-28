GAZA: Hamas commander assassinated in Gaza

Fukha, originally from Tubas (West Bank) was sentenced to nine life sentences in 2003 by Israel for his role in the planning and execution of a suicide bombing on a bus near Safed, which killed nine people.

Fukha was released from prison in 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal and was deported to the Gaza Strip.

According to Hamas' military wing, Fukha was shot in the head four times with a silenced weapon by unknown attackers who fled the scene.

In a statement, Hamas' military wing blamed Israel for Fukha's death and described him as a commander in the organization.

Husam Badran, Hamas' international spokesman, issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "The occupation is responsible for this assassination. Netanyahu knows this will not pass quietly."

Fukha's father, who still lives in Tubas in the northern West Bank, also accused Israel of the assassination, saying, "Israeli intelligence officers came to our house many times and gave us messages that Mazen would be liquidated if he continued with his actions."