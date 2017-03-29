Times of Israel: "Pelosi reads out J Street-backed two-state letter at AIPAC confab" by Eric Cortellessa

http://www.timesofisrael.com/pelosi-reads-out-j-street-backed-two-state-letter-at-aipac-confab/

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made an interesting move during her speech at this year’s annual (3 day event) AIPAC Policy Conference: She read the full text of a J Street-backed letter — signed by 191 members of Congress,(189 Democrats and two Republicans) — that urges President Donald Trump to support a two-state solution.

“As strong supporters of Israel, we write to urge you to reaffirm the United States’ long-standing, bipartisan commitment to supporting a just and lasting two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Pelosi began, reading from the text, and garnering immediate applause from thousands at the Washington Convention Center..

“For decades, American presidents and Israeli prime ministers of all political parties have publicly supported and worked toward attaining a peace agreement that recognizes Israel’s right to exist as a democratic, Jewish state and establishes a demilitarized Palestinian state, coexisting side-by-side in peace and security,” she continued from the text.

The House members said they wanted a stronger position from the White House on this matter, which they insisted was necessary for the long-term survivability of the Zionist ideal, as well as a fair and equitable future for Palestinians.

“We remain convinced that a two-state solution is the only outcome that would quell ongoing incidents of violence, maintain Israel as a secure, Jewish and democratic state, and provide a just and stable future for the Palestinians,” the legislators said.

“It is our belief that a one-state outcome risks destroying Israel’s Jewish and democratic character, denies the Palestinians fulfillment of their legitimate aspirations, and would leave both Israelis and Palestinians embroiled in an endless and intractable conflict for generations to come.

Pelosi went on to read the full letter.

Organized by Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly and North Carolina Rep. David Price, both Democrats, the letter’s release last week was followed by a J Street statement welcoming the gesture, and saying the group had pushed for it.

J Street has advocated for the Price-Connolly letter over the past few weeks,” its press release said. “Hundreds of J Street activists urged Members of Congress to sign the letter during J Street’s National Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill in late February, the culmination of the organization’s Sixth National Conference in Washington, DC.”