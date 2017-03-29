03/29 - Wed. - There's a word for Jewish resistance to Trump and Netanyahu: Daylight

AIPAC, the annual pro-Israel gathering which often reveals much more than it intends to,about changes in both Israel and the American Jewish community.

In a sharp departure from past years, Netanyahu didn't mention the word "democracy" once. He was too busy introducing the 19,000 delegates to what boils down to a new Israel-endorsed anthem.

Call it "All You Need Is Trump."

Three years ago in his AIPAC speech, Netanyahu called Israel "the most threatened democracy on earth." Damn straight.

In those three years, we have seen the Netanyahu government work harder at rolling back democracy than at any other single endeavor.

The planned offensive puts a whole new slant on comments by Netanyahu's protégé and Ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer, when he told AIPAC this week that for the first time in decades, "there is no daylight between our two governments."

Without intending to, Dermer put his finger on the single most important resource common to the right-wing, pro-billionaire agendas of both Trump and Netanyahu: Operating in darkness.

Daylight came in the form of as many as a thousand protesters, most of them young Jewish Americans, who chanted calls to end the occupation. Protesters also chained themselves to the entrance doors of the site of the conference, blocking them.

Thank God for them.

I believe that this is just the beginning. I believe that by the next AIPAC conference, we will see even larger protests by activists of IfNotNow and other groups.

Israel will do its best to pretend to ignore them. But the American Jewish community will not be the same after this.

We live in a time of darkness. Of no daylight. But what we're seeing now, is that as dark as it gets, there's still a door to hope. The sign on that door reads Resistance.

After all these years, resistance is the reason that there are still Jews in the world.

As it turns out, there's another word for resistance to Trump and Netanyahu and occupation: Daylight.

And, for the record, you can live without daylight for only so long, before it begins to take a toll on your health.